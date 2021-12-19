State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

