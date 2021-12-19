State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,700 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after acquiring an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SLM by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

