State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,234 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 477.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UMH Properties by 209.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 435,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE UMH opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

