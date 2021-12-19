State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.53 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avantor were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,436,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,278,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,128 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of AVTR opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

