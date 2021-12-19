State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 867,693 shares of company stock worth $81,792,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

