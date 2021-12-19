State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 25,000 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.25% of Global Medical REIT worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after buying an additional 305,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after buying an additional 759,769 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $41,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after buying an additional 222,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 619,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

