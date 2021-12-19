State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $125.18 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

