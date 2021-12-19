State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,900 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $201.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

