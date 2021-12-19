State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 536 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 117.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

