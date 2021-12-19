Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.69-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.58.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

