Stephen F. Betz Sells 5,668 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 180,632 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.