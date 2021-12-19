Stephen F. Betz Sells 5,668 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.35.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 180,632 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
