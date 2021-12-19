Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,897,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,187.55 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,403.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,567.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

