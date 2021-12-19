Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.04 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in National Grid by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG opened at $70.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.