Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average of $174.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

