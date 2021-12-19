Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

