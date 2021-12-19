Steve Sanghi Sells 41,510 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after purchasing an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

