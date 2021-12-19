Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,100 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.26 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

