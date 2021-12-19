Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,855 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $139.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.