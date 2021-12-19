Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

