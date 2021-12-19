Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $483,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 684,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,728,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.