Strong Tower Advisory Services Makes New $683,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 395,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

