Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases Shares of 10,220 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $381.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.56 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

