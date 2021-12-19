Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes $911,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.53. The stock has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

