Strs Ohio Buys 31,200 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2,228.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVA opened at $41.05 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

