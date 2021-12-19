Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $271.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $188.67 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

