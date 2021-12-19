Strs Ohio Has $1.30 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $71.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

