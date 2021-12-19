Strs Ohio Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,926,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 98,281 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on INN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $950.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

