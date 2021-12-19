Strs Ohio Sells 4,107 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 37.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.