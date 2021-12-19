Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $1,066,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

PLXS opened at $92.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.