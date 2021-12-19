Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Up 22.6% in November

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.22. 2,416,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,436. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.70. Stryker has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

