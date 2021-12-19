Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 191,308 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.03. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

