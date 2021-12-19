Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $241.27 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

