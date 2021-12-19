Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Oak Street Health worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,481,000 after buying an additional 973,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 806,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after buying an additional 746,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $2,519,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,819 shares of company stock valued at $26,771,032 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

