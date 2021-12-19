Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,013,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after buying an additional 210,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE MBT opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.