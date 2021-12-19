Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,163 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of I-Mab worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in I-Mab by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.