Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 867,084 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,084 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after buying an additional 6,889,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in RLX Technology by 94.2% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 2,636.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,485,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,069 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RLX opened at $3.90 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.