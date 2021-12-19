SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 33.5% in November

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 3,020,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

