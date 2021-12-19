Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,274. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

