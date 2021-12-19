Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:SUN opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sunoco by 655.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

