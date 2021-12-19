Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Hits $30.58 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.58 million and $680,064.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.15 or 0.08372053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,248,765 coins and its circulating supply is 337,440,668 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.