Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOVF shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

