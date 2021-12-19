Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,627. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $997.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.48. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,638 shares of company stock worth $2,375,437. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,141 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

