Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,786 shares of company stock worth $66,659,547. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $348.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.24. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.