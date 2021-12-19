Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. 2,489,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.