Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. 2,489,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

