Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

