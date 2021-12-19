T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

