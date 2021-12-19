TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,492 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $67,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

