TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 460 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $31.98 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.67.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.