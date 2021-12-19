TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.85.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $445.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.19. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $451.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

