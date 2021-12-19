TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

